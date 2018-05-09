TEXAS CITY
Texas City Independent School District athletic director Leland Surovik on Tuesday announced the hiring of Jasmine Hartman as the new head girl’s basketball coach for the Lady Stings program at Texas City High School.
Hartman comes to Texas City from Liberty High School, where she was the head girl’s basketball coach and assistant track coach since 2015. She took a program that was 1-11 and turned it around to make consecutive playoff appearances in her three years at Liberty. Previously, she was an athletic coordinator at Dever ISD, where she coached the 24-2A undefeated district champion girl’s basketball team and the undefeated district champion volleyball team.
Hartman was also involved as an associate coach with the DFW Elite EYBL 15 and under AAU team. She also served as a special education case manager and as a physical education teacher.
Hartman attended Bellaire High School in Houston, where she led the nation in assists, averaging 13.9 per game. In her senior year at Bellaire, the girl’s basketball team was ranked No. 10 nationally and the team finished with a record of 36-2.
She then went on to the University of Oklahoma where she received her Bachelors and Masters of Education in Human Relations. She played for the Lady Sooners basketball program and was a member of the 2009 Big 12 Championship team and was a team captain from 2011-2013. She made two Sweet 16 appearances in 2011 and 2013. She made two final four appearances in 2009 and 2010 and was a two time Academic All-Big XII Conference Honor Roll member.
She is a member of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the Texas High School Coaches Association, the Texas Girl’s Coaches Association and the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
“Jasmine’s greatest strength is her dependability,” Oklahoma head women’s basketball coach Sherri Cole said. “Whatever she is supposed to do, she does well. She does it on time, and she doesn’t require prompting.”
Hartman will begin her duties at Texas City High School in June.
