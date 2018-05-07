The Galveston County contingent of baseball and softball teams got whittled down in last week’s slew of playoff action.
Here’s what’s going on.
BASEBALL
Last week in review
In the Region III-6A bi-district playoffs, Clear Falls and Dickinson cruised to sweeps in their best-of-three series against Brazoswood and Pearland Dawson, respectively. The Knights put up 21 combined runs in the two-game sweep of District 23-6A’s fourth-place qualifier, while the Gators shut out the Eagles in Game 1 of the series before finishing off the 23-6A champs in Game 2.
The most exciting series last week was between Clear Springs and Richmond George Ranch, with a go-ahead home run by the Chargers’ Tyler Hendrickson in the top of the 10th inning proving to be the series winner after the teams split the first two games. Friendswood was not as fortunate, as the Mustangs were swept by 23-6A’s No. 3 seed Pearland.
In Region III-5A bi-district series, District 23-5A champion Santa Fe made easy work of Houston Furr, sweeping the series in a pair of run-rule shortened shutouts. Ball High didn’t have its best weekend, falling to Houston Milby in a sweep.
Teams to watch this week
Clear Springs and Santa Fe — Interestingly enough, both Clear Springs and Santa Fe will be looking to knock off defending state champions this week in their respective area round playoff series.
For the Chargers, they’ll be tangling with 2017 Class 6A champion Deer Park in a three-game series, which will be held 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday (Game 3, if needed, will follow 30 minutes after Saturday’s game) at Pearland High School. The Deer are coming off a tough 2-1 series win over Humble Summer Creek that saw them rally back after dropping Game 1.
The Chargers also will be looking for a measure of revenge, as Deer Park ended their season in the regional quarterfinals last year.
Led by a young pitching staff and an experienced core of hitters, the Santa Fe Indians will look to oust 2017 Class 5A champion Port Neches-Groves with games being held 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and (if needed) 1 p.m. Saturday at Crosby High School. The PN-G Indians pulled out a 2-1 series win over Porter last week.
Other playoff series this week:
• Clear Falls vs. Atascocita — Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday at Atascocita; Game 2, noon Saturday at Clear Falls; Game 3 (if needed) 30 minutes after Game 2.
• Dickinson vs. La Porte — Game 1, 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Porte; Game 2, noon Saturday at Dickinson; Game 3 (if needed) 30 minutes after Game 2.
SOFTBALL
Last week in review
Just like they rallied to sweep a doubleheader to take a three-game bi-district series the week prior, the Clear Falls Knights stormed from behind late in last week’s one-game area playoff series against Pasadena Dobie in Region III-6A action.
Teams from the dominant District 21-5A, Dayton and Splendora, ousted Santa Fe and Texas City, respectively. The Lady Stings were swept in a three-game series, and the Lady Indians dropped a one-game affair.
(Only) Series to watch this week
Clear Falls vs. Kingwood — A well-rounded Clear Falls Knights team will look to cool down the hot bats of Kingwood in this winner-take-all one-game series 7 p.m. Friday at Crosby. In particular, the Knights will have to find a way to keep Lady Mustangs power hitters Haley Lee (12 home runs) and Jourdyn Campbell (10 home runs) quiet. Kingwood enters Friday’s game fresh off a 15-3 drubbing of George Ranch.
