DICKINSON
Dickinson seniors Pablo Cavazos and Daniel Parr and junior Jose Rodriguez have all made this journey before, but this year, they hope to bring back some hardware.
The trio of Gators powerlifters will be among hundreds from across the state looking to take home a medal at the state powerlifting meet Saturday in Abilene.
“All three have a chance to medal at state, and Pablo has got a got a really good chance to possibly win it all in his weight class,” Dickinson head powerlifting coach Earl Ricicar said.
Cavazos (148-pound weight class) is returning to the state meet for the third straight year, while Parr (220-pound weight class) and Rodriguez (220-pound weight class) will be making back-to-back appearances.
The Gators trio are hoping that experience will give them a mental edge over some of their opponents.
“We won’t be as nervous as everybody else who are there for the first time,” Rodriguez said.
Parr said a major surprise for him last year as a first-timer was the sheer number of competitors in attendance at the meet. Roughly 600 athletes competing in three different divisions (based on school size) are expected to be in attendance at this year’s state meet.
In addition to the group’s experience, Ricicar said each of his three state qualifiers possess excellent technique.
“They’ve got experience, they’re returning lettermen, and all three of their techniques are really, really good,” Ricicar said. “That goes a long way in helping them get stronger. They’re a great group of kids. I hate that we’re going to lose two of them, but they’ve done a really good job of representing our school district.”
Cavazos said another key to success will be to choose his attempts wisely — “like just going for attempts I dream of hitting, instead of ones I know I can hit.” But, Cavazos does enter the state meet on the momentum of breaking the regional record in his weight class in the squat, lifting 650 pounds. His total amount lifted at regionals was 1,475 pounds.
“That regional record is actually higher than the state record, so I’m hoping to break it even more,” Cavazos said. “After three years of doing this, having a medal at the end would be a blessing.”
Dickinson’s powerlifting team has developed a consistent tradition of success over the years, as Ricicar said he has had student-athletes qualify for state in all 14 of his seasons at the helm of the program.
“We’ve just got a really good supporting cast with our administration and with our faculty and staff,” Ricicar said. “We get a lot of support, and that goes a long way. It gives these kids another avenue to compete.”
