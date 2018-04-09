In the local baseball and softball district races last week, some playoff pictures became clearer, while others remained muddied, and this week should offer some more interesting developments as the season winds down.
Here’s a look at what’s going on:
BASEBALL
Last week in review
The top five spots in District 24-6A remained a crowded mess last week, as teams crossed into the second half of conference play. Friendswood (6-2 in district) swept Clear Creek (5-3), Clear Falls (6-2) and Clear Springs (5-3) split, and Dickinson (5-3) and Alvin (2-6) split in their respective season series.
In District 23-5A, the top five spots also are crowded. Santa Fe (8-2) charged to the top of the standings last week with huge victories over Galena Park (7-3) and Fort Bend Elkins (7-3) sandwiching a run-rule win over Fort Bend Marshall (1-9). Ball High (7-3) took care of business against Alvin Shadow Creek (3-6) and Texas City (4-6) to remain in the mix. The Stings picked up a win over Fort Bend Willowridge (0-9) before closing out the week with losses to Elkins and the Tors.
Games to watch this week
Ball High at Santa Fe — When the long-time rivalry resumes 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Indians will be looking to tighten their grip on first place in the 23-5A standings, while the Tors hope stay on pace in the playoff race. After Rome Shubert’s brilliant pitching outing Saturday against Elkins, Santa Fe will turn to another of its promising sophomore hurlers to take the mound, while Ball High will likely go with ace Dylan Whitehurst.
Clear Creek vs. Dickinson — The two-game series this week between the Wildcats and Gators could have major playoff implications, especially if one of the teams pulls off a sweep. After recovering from a hiccup last Tuesday against Alvin, Dickinson will look to ride its top-notch pitching and defense, while Clear Creek will hope its potent bats can help halt a two-game losing skid. The first game will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Creek, and the series closes out 7 p.m. Friday at Dickinson.
SOFTBALL
Last week in review
The biggest news out of District 24-6A last week was Clear Springs (8-2) pushing its winning streak to eight games with wins over Alvin (8-2) and Dickinson (2-8) as the team continues to charge toward a district title. On the other hand, Clear Creek’s (5-3) losing skid hit three with losses to Clear Brook (3-7) and Alvin. Clear Falls (7-3) remained firmly in the playoff mix with wins over Friendswood (5-5) and Clear Lake (0-10). Friendswood rebounded with a win over Clear Brook, and Dickinson snapped a seven-game losing streak earlier in the week against Clear Lake.
The hierarchy in District 23-5A began to take shape as Santa Fe (12-1) avenged its only district loss against Ball High and got a key win over Texas City (8-4) in the Lady Stings’ only game of the week. The Lady Tors also dropped a heartbreaker against Galena Park (11-2). Ball High now sits at least a game behind Texas City for the fourth and final playoff spot in 23-5A, and as many as three games behind Manvel (9-3).
Games to watch this week
Galena Park at Santa Fe — A win in this one 6:30 p.m. Friday all but assures yet another district title for the Lady Indians. Santa Fe pitcher Maddy Blake has been solid, allowing two or fewer runs in her last four outings, and the Lady Indians’ bats will try to scrape together enough runs against Galena Park ace Bailey Richey. Santa Fe won the first matchup, 3-2.
Clear Falls at Clear Springs — The Chargers will look to keep up their winning streak and pursuit of a district title, while the Knights hope to close in on clinching a playoff spot with a big win. The game 6:30 p.m. Tuesday should be an excellent display of pitching with Clear Springs’ Oklahoma State commit Kelly Maxwell dueling Clear Falls’ freshman phenom Payton Bean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.