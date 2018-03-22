GALVESTON
Friendswood head tennis coach David Cook loves coming down to the Beachcomber Classic.
After all, growing up on the Gulf Coast in Corpus Christi, Galveston is like a home away from home for him.
But his Mustangs also have enjoyed several successful Beachcombers over the years, and the 31st annual event today and Saturday looms to be another strong showing for the locals.
“I am sure there are a few reasons we have done well here in the past,” Cook said. “I happen to enjoy the city of Galveston personally, and that carries over to our players in my positive attitude towards the tournament.
“We are generally one of the stronger teams entered here, but clearly not the only strong team that plays here.”
The Beachcomber, co-hosted by the City of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department and Pasadena Dobie High School, is welcoming 39 schools from all parts of the state, several from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
At the same time, Clear Creek and Clear Springs are co-entertaining another 32 schools, including school district colleague Clear Falls, at their annual Kemah Boardwalk Invitational.
As for the Beachcomber, county entries also include Dickinson, Santa Fe, Texas City and city host Ball High, the site of Saturday’s semifinals, finals and third-place matches, starting at 9 a.m.
In all, the Beachcomber features 20 districts from throughout the state, as well as all four University Interscholastic League regions.
Both tournaments get underway at 8 a.m.
“I like several things about the Beachcomber tournament,” Cook said. “I like that it doesn’t feel like all of our other events. We are playing near the Gulf (of Mexico), so clearly the fact that most of our sites are within a mile of the water is a factor.
“But we also get to play against many teams we won’t see at other tournaments since they are willing to travel to Galveston. It gives us some exposure to teams from across the state like the Metroplex and Austin without us having to drive very far to play them.”
Newcomers
This year’s Beachcomber field features newcomer Tyler Robert E. Lee, which boasts a number of super-championship level players, five on the boys’ side of the court and another two in the girls’ lineup.
Meanwhile, other newbies include Denton Braswell, Brock and Buda Hays.
“We very much enjoy getting to play players from outside our area and are willing to travel some, but it’s nice when they come to us,” Cook said.
“Also, we love having all of the semifinals and finals at Ball High School, so we get to support our teammates on the final day. I think we stress the team concept a little more than some other teams, and when we get to play all at one site, that can make a difference in the later rounds.”
Friendswood should have its share of second-day performers with the likes of “A” division entries Adric Christensen (boys singles), Race Haas/Alex Wachowicz (boys doubles), Maura Mitchell (girls singles), Alex Reyes/Linh Van (girls doubles) and Quinn Radtke/Ethan Bui (mixed doubles).
Even the Mustangs’ “B” entries — Josh Grewal (boys singles), Natan Bondin/Kiertan Patel (boys doubles), Mia Gonzalez (girls singles), Maddie Coburn/Jenny Dinh (girls doubles) and Nina Gonzalez/Noah Smistad (mixed doubles) — will be formidable.
“At this point in the year, we have played a tremendous amount of tennis and are gearing up for the final push into the postseason,” Cook said.
“Truthfully though, any time we have won a team trophy here (in Galveston), it has always come as a bit of a surprise to me. I think that we try to focus on each player’s individual matches one at a time.”
Cook quickly added, “I think we just like playing here and doing well here, and that becomes kind of contagious among our players.”
