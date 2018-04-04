LEAGUE CITY
Competing against the nation’s best grapplers, Clear Springs’ Kyle Kretzer brought home a fifth-place medal in the 170-pound weight class at the recent National High School Coaches Association’s national wrestling championships in Virginia Beach, Va.
“I’ve been to a few national tournaments, but I’ve never had the success that I had at this one,” Kretzer said.
During his run at the tournament, where he entered unseeded, Kretzer defeated state champions from Illinois, Maryland and Virginia, was the only senior from Texas to place in the entire tournament, and earned All-American status.
“I didn’t really have any expectations, but I didn’t really shock myself either,” Kretzer said. “I knew I had the potential to compete at that level with the best kids in the nation. It just all came together for me.
The tournament also allowed Kretzer to display his skills in front of college coaches and scouts, and he has caught the eye of service academies The Citadel and Navy.
“It’s a great showcase for these high kids, especially ones from Texas, which isn’t as dominant as Ohio or Pennsylvania or Iowa,” Clear Springs head wrestling coach Michael Jimenez said. “It’s a good opportunity for kids like Kyle to be seen.”
“It’s been my dream since I was a kid to wrestle on the Division I level, so hopefully I’ll have that opportunity,” Kretzer said.
For Kretzer, who began competing in wrestling at age 5, the strong showing at the national tournament was the peak of a highly successful season, which saw him lose only two matches all year and reach the state semifinals of the UIL wrestling tournament.
“I was blessed to have inherited him with this being my first year here,” Jimenez said. “It’s very, very rare that you get a kid that works as hard as him.”
While the sport of wrestling is not nearly as popular for youth in Texas as it is in the midwest, the Ohio-native Kretzer grew up in a wrestling family — the youngest of six brothers, all of whom participated in the sport.
“It’s a big part of the culture in the state of Ohio,” Kretzer said.
His biggest supporters, Kretzer said, have been his mother and grandmother.
“They supported me since I was a kid, took me across the country to wrestling camps and tournaments, different stuff to help me improve as a wrestler,” Kretzer said.
