When he received an email from his former tennis coach inviting him to participate in this year’s Clear Creek Education Foundation Tennis Tournament, Safe Rahman couldn’t resist.
The former Clear Creek High School player, who now is part of the Austin College tennis team, signed up and invited his teammates to join him. In all, seven players from Austin College traveled from Sherman to play in the tournament Friday through Sunday.
“After playing in our conference tournament, I thought it would be a good break before finals in two weeks to come down and play some tennis all while supporting my old school district,” Rahman said.
Making the trip were former Clear Creek ISD players Andres Padilla from Clear Brook and Melody Duong from Clear Springs, who also are on the Austin College team.
Joining them were teammates Calum Robe, Josh Granberry, Anna Sergiovanni and Preston Spivey.
Kevin Duke, Rahman’s former coach who organized the tournament, welcomed the team and invited them to return next year. The players enjoyed the tournament and plan to bring the entire team next year.
Rahman also was joined by former Clear Creek teammate, Tyler Norman, who plays at Southwestern University in Georgetown.
Madi Doerre, who serves as captain of the Colorado College’s women’s team in Colorado Springs, Colo., also flew in for the weekend to participate in the tournament. She played high school tennis at Clear Falls.
