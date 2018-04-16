Texas City’s Hustle 12U Premier baseball team won the Super NIT tournament this past weekend in Lafayette, La. With the win they earned an invitation to the Elite 32 World Series in Orlando, Fla., the most prestigious tournament in the country.
The team’s players are Josh Cuellar, Gabriel Elizondo, Kolby Hanson, D.J. Fuentes, Mason Garza, Deuce Solomon, Payton Young, Joey Duran, Tre Broussard and Jayden Martinez.
