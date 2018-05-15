Sixteen Friendswood High School athletes signed letters of intent on May 9 on campus.
The 16 athletes consisted of, from left, (sitting) Bri McGown — Panola College (volleyball), Grace Hahn — Mississippi College (softball), Emily King — Simpson College of Iowa (tennis), Zeyanna Dhalla — William and Mary College (volleyball), (second row) Ryan Vera — University of Texas-Dallas (baseball), Brandon de la Fuente — Coast Guard Academy (track), Spencer Russo — Trinity University (baseball), Elijah Martinez — Dean College (basketball), Mason Barnes — University Incarnate Word (football), Sean Tracy — Southwestern University (lacrosse), Nick Calapan — Austin College (water polo), (third row) Alex Dehoyos — Schreiner University (basketball), Sam Wittman — Mars Hill University (lacrosse), William Kehres — Schreiner University (boys soccer) and Brodey Beckman — Schreiner University (wrestling). Joining them were athletic director Robert Koopmann and FHS principal Mark Griffon.
