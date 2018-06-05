Seven players from Galveston County high schools will be playing in the 2018 Bayou Bowl All-Star Football Game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown.
The players, pictured from left, are Sam Matthews (quarterback, Clear Creek), Cam Davis (running back, Clear Falls), Nate Randle Jr. (defensive back, Dickinson), Malik Williams (linebacker, Dickinson), Nicholas Milburn (wide receiver, Texas City), Yvan Andrew (linebacker, Texas City) and Kiko Nunez (offensive lineman, Dickinson).
