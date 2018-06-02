On March 25, the Galveston Her-icanes won 1st place in the 2018 SFGSL League Tournament.
Pictured, from left, (front row) Addison Hopkins, Cora Jo Buck, Selina Scott, Jalisa Hall and Lilianna Sanchez, (second row) Alora Signo, Kimora Medellin, Kashmier Curtis, McKenzie Atkins, Kaylee Zamora and Jasmine Lockett.
Coaches, from left, are Rodney Scott, Roshawn Pope and Matt Sanchez.
