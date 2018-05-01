Ball High soccer standout Zane Seigel has signed to play soccer at Howard Payne University.
Seigel currently plays for the Dynamo Pre-Academy 99/00 team as well as Ball High. He played varsity all four years at Ball High, and was named team captain and team MVP both his junior and senior years. He was also all-district and all-county.
