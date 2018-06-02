The Galveston Power 10U team (sponsored by the Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126) completed its spring season undefeated.
The team pictured, from left, consisted of Selina Scott, Jasmine Lockett, Aureyana Compian, Myria Thomas, Barbara Dominguez, coach Roshawn Pope, Lilianna Sanchez, McKenzie Atkins, Brooke McVay, Kynidee Pope, Jalisa Hall, Jazzmine Dennis, Honesti Smith, Kashmier Curtis, coach Matt Sanchez and Alora Signo.
