High Fives: Friendswood pitch, hit, run winners

Friendswood’s Pitch, Hit and Run competition winners were presented certificates. They are, from left, (front row) Ava Brezina, Ryan Chism, Parker Moe, Jayden Gomez, (back row) Luke Knape, Sydney Knape, Isabella Parker and Brayden Veach.

The annual Pitch, Hit and Run competition drew more than 30 boys and girls, ages 7 to 14, to Friendswood’s Renwick Park on April 17.

Ribbons were presented to the all-around champion, all-around runner-up, all-around third place, batting champion, pitching champion and base-running champion in each age group.

The girls Friendswood champions are Desiree Garcia, Ava Brezina, Syndey Knape, Isabella Parker and Alexis Knape. The boys Friendswood champions are Parker Moe, Ryan Chism, Gage Ayers, Brayden Veach, Jayden Gomez, Trace Barber, Luke Knape and Collin Ragland. These boys and girls advance to the sectionals competition May 19 in Deer Park.

The Friendswood competition was sponsored by Major League Baseball and the City of Friendswood Parks and Recreation Department.

