More than 300 anglers attended one of the largest in-shore tournaments in the state — the 31st annual J.P. Griffon Memorial Fishing Tournament, held in Port Mansfield in May — to help raise scholarship money for 2018 graduates.
Those students receiving a $1,000 scholarship to help support them in college next year include Friendswood seniors Brady Beken, Paul Birmingham, Camryn Bish, Ally Ehrman, Alex Dehoyos, Jacob Haffelder, Amanda Hunt, Zachary Montz, Priya Ponia, Sophie Rudd, Madeleine Scott, Trevor Wilson, Jacob Vegas, Madison Weisinger, Port Aransas senior Zach Brown, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff senior James Leavelle, Lufkin Hudson senior MaryBeth Ratcliff and Pearland senior Travis Valore.
