The ninth annual Michael D. Riley Memorial Golf Tournament benefitting The Salvation Army of Galveston County was presented by Gilbane Building Company on May 18 at Moody Gardens Golf Course.
The annual tournament honors the memory of a beloved community member Michael D. Riley, who served as president of Moody Gardens and vice president of Gal-Tex Hotel Corporation before his unexpected passing in 2009.
Maintenance of Galveston repeated their winning streak by taking first place, closely followed by CenterPoint Energy and the team of Buzz Elton.
The afternoon of golf was made possible by title sponsor Gilbane Building; eagle sponsors Moody Bank, Moody Foundation, Moody Gardens and Moody Gardens Golf Course; birdie sponsors KenMor Electric, Greer Herz & Adams, LLP, Marek Texas First Bank; lunch sponsor Clear Channel Outdoor; hole sponsors Broome Welding, Constellation New Energy, Forward Energy Group, LLC, HomeTown Bank, J.W. Kelso Co., KPRC-2, KTRK-TV ABC 13, Mitchell Chuoke Plumbing, Inc., PKF Texas, Regent Care Center of League City, San Luis Galveston, Siemens and Stella Mare RV Resort. Classic Auto provided a Chevy Sonic as a hole-in-one prize.
Tournament chair Vic Pierson led the players in a moment of silence in honor of the students slain at Santa Fe High School earlier in the day. Keith Gray of Centerpoint Energy urged the crowd to value every moment with loved ones and to talk to their children and make sure they know they are valued and understood.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County works to prevent homelessness and to lift people already experiencing homelessness out of that situation through an emergency shelter system which includes educational programs, job skills and job search assistance, case management services and emergency financial assistance.
Other services include a food pantry, Christmas gift assistance, school supplies, youth activities and summer camps. Call 409-763-1691 for more details.
