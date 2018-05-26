Clear Falls senior athlete Camron Davis on May 18 committed to continue his education and football career at Lamar University, signing a national letter of intent with the Cardinals program.
Davis recorded many distinctions and school records at Clear Falls — including single-game total touchdowns (six), single-game rushing touchdowns (five), single-game rushing yards (248), and he is the only Clear Falls player to record a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game.
