Nearly 200 tennis aficionados gathered at The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour for tennis and camaraderie to support the Clear Creek Education Foundation.
The annual tennis tournament, headed by Kevin Duke, The Fitness Center general manager, brought together current and former teammates from Clear Creek ISD schools the weekend of April 27-29. In all, the tournament raised thousands for the foundation that provides teacher grants for innovative projects from kindergarten to high school.
Clear Creek High School standouts Michael Raji and Carter Crookston fined tuned their game as they prepare for the Class 6A State Tennis Tournament on May 17.
The duo placed first in the men’s 4.5 division in defeating former Clear Lake standout Brandon Farine and his brother, Brice Farine, a Clear Creek High School freshman, in three sets – 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
“The tournament was a great setting that brought together players of all ages and experience level,” Duke, who chaired the tournament with his wife, Ruth, said. “Everyone enjoyed watching fantastic tennis and cheering for each other. Like years past, Joe Barlow with Barlow Jones law firm provided the barbecue lunch on Saturday. The tournament keeps bringing together players that just enjoy the sport and allows them to support education at the same time.”
Raji also teamed up with Megan Chu, a Clear Springs High School senior, to capture the mixed 4.5 division 7-6, 6-2 over former Clear Brook student Andres Padilla, who now plays at Austin College, and Maria Gonzales.
The Men’s 4.0 Division was won by the father-son duo of Kevin and Caleb Barnes, who defeated Clear Falls High School students Grayson Van Pelt and Ethan Espiritu 6-4-, 6-4. In the men’s 3.5 division, Larry Wilson and Van Wiggington got the edge 6-1, 6-3 over Bob Peters and John Quinlan.
Wilson also paired up with his daughter, Taylor, a Clear Lake High School freshman, to win the mixed 3.5 division over Yi Su and Michelle Chang 6-2, 6-1 while Ricky Patel and Kellie Gross grabbed the Mixed 4.0 Division title over Leo and Marie Feliciano 6-2, 7-6.
Former Clear Springs standout Melody Duong was joined by current Austin College teammate, Anna Sergiovanni, to win the women’s 4.5 division over Gonzales and Mahogani Green.
Mary Tacorda and Allison Schwartz, up-and-coming CCISD high school students, won the women’s 4.0 division 7-6, 6-4 over Summer Calhoun and Marie Feliciano. And, the youngest participant, 10-year-old Maddy Duong, walked away with the women’s 3.5 division title along with Stacey Tea.
Second place in the round robin competition went to Wilson and her Clear Lake teammate, Abigail Fletcher.
