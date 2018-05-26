The Galveston Her-icanes placed third in the USA Softball District 31 tournament held this weekend in Texas City.
Pictured, from left, are (first row) Addison Hopkins, Kashmier Curtis, Lilianna Sanchez, Jalisa Hall, Cora Jo Buck, (middle row) Jasmine Lockett, Selina Scott, Kynidee Pope, Kaylee Zamora, Kimora Medellin, McKenzie Atkins and Alora Signo.
Coaches are, from left, Matt Sanchez, Jeremiah Smith, Roshawn Pope and Rodney Scott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.