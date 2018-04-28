HOUSTON
The Houston Dash suffered their first home loss of the season as they fell 2-0 to the North Carolina Courage at BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Australian international Kyah Simon made her debut for the club and forward Kealia Ohai returned to the starting lineup for the first time since last June when she suffered a season-ending injury in Orlando, but the addition of those two attacking threats was not enough to lift the home side past the league leaders.
North Carolina got on the board in the third minute with a long throw-in from forward Jessica McDonald, which bounced inside the penalty area and found forward Crystal Dunn at the edge of the 6-yard box for her third goal of the season.
The Courage doubled their lead three minutes into the second half after Houston cleared a corner kick that fell to midfielder Kristen Hamilton. Hamilton settled the bouncing ball and uncorked a shot from 25 yards out that beat Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell low to her right post.
Campbell made two saves in a seven-minute span to keep Houston within one goal beginning in the 15th minute after she tipped McDonald’s header over the crossbar. Campbell was called into action again when she saved North Carolina midfielder Denise O’Sullivan’s shot from the edge of the box in the 22nd minute. In all, the U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper finished with five saves on the day.
Houston’s best opportunity of the first half came off a corner kick in the 26th minute that fell to defender Amber Brooks, but her header was tipped away at the far post by Courage goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo. The ball remained in play and was collected by forward Nichelle Prince, but her effort was saved by D’Angelo and cleared by the Courage.
The Dash continued to push for a goal late, hoping to cut the deficit in half and put themselves one shot away from tying. Houston’s best chance came in the 85th minute when Simon ran onto a ball at the top of the area, skipped past a defender and fired a shot with the outside of her right foot that just missed wide of the target.
The Dash return to the East Coast next weekend when they face Sky Blue FC at 6 p.m. Saturday in New Jersey. The Dash return to BBVA Compass Stadium on May 9 to host the defending NWSL Champions, Portland Thorns FC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.