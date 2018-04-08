GALVESTON
Battling through unseasonably cold weather, triathletes competed in this year’s Memorial Hermann Ironman 70.3 Texas race on Sunday in Galveston.
The half-Ironman competition consisted of a running, swimming and biking portion with athletes from all over the world coming to the island to compete.
Ben Kanute won the men’s race in a time of 3:43:44. Michael Weiss took second in a time of 3:45:40 while Andrew Starykowicz came in third at 3:46:48. Matt Hanson was fourth at 3:46:48, while Paul Matthews rounded out the top five, clocking in a time of 3:49:09.
On the women’s side, Melissa Hauschildt took first in a time of 4:07:55 while Mirinda Carfrae was second at 4:09:50. Heather Wurtele took third at 4:09:59. Behind her was Kimberley Morrison in fourth at 4:11:40 and Jodie Robertson was fifth at 4:14:58.
The race covered a total distance of 70.3 miles with 1.2 miles in the swimming stage, 56 miles in the biking portion and a 13.1 mile run.
The race began with the swimming stage at the Moody Gardens’ Palm Beach.
The cycling portion followed as racers biked along the coast, starting at Moody Gardens and racing along the Seawall, heading south to the end of Galveston Island.
The competitors then crossed over to the San Luis Pass onto the mainland and through undeveloped coastline before returning to Moody Gardens.
The running portion took the athletes through Moody Gardens, along Offats Bayou and Palm Beach before finishing near the Discovery Pyramid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.