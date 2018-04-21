BAYTOWN
Race fans witnessed some history for the National Hot Rod Association and the Royal Purple Raceway during the second day of the SpringNationals on Saturday.
During the final round of qualifying, Leah Pritchett took advantage of the new track surface and set a track record in Top Fuel. Pritchett crossed the line in a time of 3.68 seconds, beating the former standard of 3.722 set by Clay Millicon last year.
On the other side of the coin, legend John Force failed to qualify for the elimination round in the Funny Car competition. Force had qualified for 221 straight races, which was No. 6 in NHRA history. It was the first time he failed to qualify since Charlotte in 2008.
Force had a consolation of having his team do well throughout the day.
Brittany Force kept her lead through the first Saturday qualifying in Top Fuel with Tony Shumacher charging hard. By the end of the day, Pritchett upstaged Force. Pritchett jumped from 11th to fifth in the early qualifier and set the track record in the last qualifier of the day. She entered the weekend seventh in the standings.
“We have been developing some of our confidence in the last few races, specifically Vegas when we tested,” Pritchett said. “To finally put it on the track is phenomenal.”
Pritchett said by a hundred feet, she knew the team had got the first part right. By the second part, she felt a high-speed quiver and new she was on the right path.
“This track is important to hit it extremely straight and within the groove,” she said.
“I’m going through my mind, if this isn’t number one, I don’t know what is.”
Pritchett said the first qualifier Saturday told the team it could push the envelope and go faster.
“It told us we could take more, it was a product of it (the track) is a little better than we thought it was,” she said. “We were going to take full advantage of it and put it out on the line.”
Funny Cars
The Force team qualified in the top two spots in Funny Cars with Robert Hight taking the title of No. 1 qualifier for the first time this season. He is currently ranked seventh in the season standings. Courtney Force qualified in second for the Sunday eliminations. Hight took over top qualifying with a 3.894 in the final run, cruising down the track at 317.2 miles per hour. He said the track had been challenging and the team had been a little too aggressive. He attributed the success to changing the balance on the car for better traction.
John Force came out on his cycle and watched the end of the early qualifying to learn what he was up against in the SpringNationals.
He went back to his trailer on the outside looking in for today’s competition after he was bumped from the top 16. He was unsuccessful in his final try.
“I am kind of bummed the boss didn’t get in,” Hight said. “It was quite a streak he had going. But there is nobody better at rallying a team and coming back than John Force. He loves this stuff and will do whatever it takes to get his team back on top.”
Changing weather
Hight said he felt the right lane would be the favorite today as the weather heats up.
“It will be a new ballgame,” he said. “There is fresh asphalt, the sun will be out. It will be hotter and the cars will spin. I can’t wait. It will be fun.”
Greg Anderson created a buzz under the Friday Night Lights at Royal Purple Raceway in Pro Stock, setting a new track record. Anderson crossed the line in a time of 6.492 seconds, hitting a high of 213 miles per hour. Jeg Coughlin had set the previous record last year with a time of 6.499.
Anderson, who entered the weekend sixth in the points race, will face Steve Graham in the quarterfinals. Anderson said he was entering today looking to break through with a strong Sunday.
“I have got stuck on the second round in all four Sundays but I feel like that is about to change,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the weather was a factor for the slower runs in the Pro Stock class Saturday.
“We looked at the weather today and knew the humidity would go way up,” he said. “Pro Stock is dependent on the weather period. There is not much we can do so it slowed us down. The good news is it will speed us them back up tomorrow and we are looking forward to that. It will be a fun day of racing.”
Quarterfinals are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. today with finals slated for 3:30 p.m. Finals will be televised on FS1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.