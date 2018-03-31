HOUSTON
The Houston Dynamo conceded an early goal and played while down a man for the final hour of the match on their way to a 2-0 loss against the New England Revolution on Saturday at BBVA Compass Stadium.
“The things we’ve been facing are the counterattacks — we lost the ball twice, and on one they scored and on the second one, we got a red card,” Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera said. “So, we need to work harder, and that’s on me. We need to work harder and better on how to avoid those mistakes”
In the 15th minute, the Revolution put together a counterattack off a Dynamo turnover, and with a four-on-one fast break, Cristian Penilla sent a pass to a wide-open Teal Bunbury, who tapped the ball into the back of the net from close range for a 1-0 lead. Luis Caicedo was credited with a secondary assist on the goal.
The Revolution had another counterattack off a turnover going in the 30th minute, but that was stopped by a tackle from behind by DaMarcus Beasley.
The move may have prevented a goal, but it also earned the veteran defender a straight red card and the first ejection of his MLS career and left the Dynamo playing while down one man for the remainder of the match. Claude Dielna’s ensuing free kick from just outside the penalty box bounced off the top crossbar.
The Revolution eventually got a second goal, though, as Penilla put on some moves and blasted an incredible goal into the back of the net from the left side of the penalty area in the 71st minute for a 2-0 lead.
The Dynamo (1-2-1) return to the pitch 9:30 p.m. April 14 at San Jose.
“It’s going to to be a test for us as a group and as a staff, how we’re going to keep ourselves motivated and sharp to come back in two weeks and play the next game against San Jose,” Cabrera said.
The two teams were fairly even in the key statistical categories, and the Dynamo were not without their fair share of chances to score in the shutout.
“Whoever has played soccer understands that sometimes you’re going to be sharp and anything that you touch is going to be gold, but sometimes, sadly, your players are going to try their best, but they’re going to miss some clear opportunities. But, I’m going to be always supporting my players, because they work hard.”
The fourth minute saw Dynamo strikers Mauro Manotas and Alberth Elis get back-to-back shots on goal, but both were saved by New England goal keeper Matt Turner. In the sixth minute, Elis fired another shot at the goal that was deflected away by Turner.
Elis passed to Manotas for what looked like a promising fast break toward the goal in the eighth minute, but he could not get the ball past the New England defense.
Eric Alexander got a brief open look at the goal from the outer edge of the penalty area off the Revolution defense’s deflection in the 27th minute, but air-mailed the shot well over the crossbar.
In the 30th minute, Elis put on some razzle-dazzle moves to get an open look right in front of the box, but New England was able to get a touch on the ball to send the shot sailing several feet high of the goal.
The Dynamo’s Tomas Martinez sent a shot booming at the goal in the 44th minute, but Turner made the save.
Houston couldn’t take advantage of a free kick by Darwin Ceren from the right side of the box in the 53rd minute, which came by way of a foul and yellow card issued to Gabriel Somi, as the Revolution easily cleared Ceren’s ball out of harm’s way.
In the 63rd minute, Elis had a golden opportunity with an open shot on goal, but Turner made an excellent save. Manotas had a great run and booted a shot on goal in the 67th minute, which was also saved by Turner.
The Dynamo had another fast-break chance in the 77th minute, but Romell Quioto couldn’t get much zip on his shot, and Turner easily gobbled it up. Memo Rodriguez couldn’t take advantage of a perfectly placed pass in the 81st minute, as his close-range shot was shanked high over the goal.
