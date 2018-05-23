HOUSTON
A near-miss led to the match-winning goal in the waning seconds of the match as the Houston Dash upset the Seattle Reign, 2-1, at BBVA Compass Stadium on Wednesday night.
With less than a minute to go in the second half’s three minutes of added time, the match’s wild ending sequence began with the Dash putting together a frantic counter-attack after a Reign shot on goal bounced off the bottom left post.
A pair of second-half subs connected for the match-winning goal, with Thembi Kgatlana’s pass finding Veronica Latsko on the right outer edge of the penalty box, and Latsko booting a beauty into the back of the net.
The Reign broke onto the scoreboard in the match’s 13th minute as Bev Yanez was the recipient of a nice pass by Jodie Taylor near the penalty kick marker and slid a ball just beyond the grasp of Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell into the bottom right corner of the goal for a 1-0 lead. Allie Long was credited with a secondary assist on the goal.
The equalizer came in the 68th minute off a nice free kick lob into the penalty area by Rachel Daly. Daly’s ball eventually found Kristie Mewis, who fired a shot into the back right side of the goal to knot the score, 1-1.
Entering Wednesday’s match, Seattle sat in second place in the standings, while the Dash were second-to-last out of the nine teams in the NWSL.
The score could have been worse for Houston early in the first half were it not for a bit of nice keeping by Campbell. In the third minute, Campbell stopped a shot on goal from Taylor, and in the ninth minute, Campbell got her fingertips on another shot on goal and deflected it just over the top crossbar.
In the second half, Campbell made some more nice stops in the 59th and 74th minutes.
Daly had a pair of near-misses from right outside the penalty box in the first half, sending shots just high in the seventh and 22nd minutes.
A Dash shot early in the second half missed pay dirt by centimeters, as Amber Brooks slid into a cross deep in the penalty area in the 48th minute, but her shot bounced off the bottom half of the top crossbar.
The Dash (2-4-4) remain at home for their next match, which will be 7 p.m. Sunday against the Washington Spirit.
