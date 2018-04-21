HOUSTON
Early goals in each half helped the Houston Dynamo snap a four-match winless streak, as they topped Toronto FC, 5-1, at BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The victory was Houston’s (2-2-2 this season) first since a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United in the regular season opener way back on March 3 — a span that includes two home losses.
“It was really a must for us today because we have lost the past two games here, and we needed this win,” Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera said. “We were focused on this game. We scored right away.”
The Dynamo took advantage of a bad Toronto pass right in front of the penalty area in the third minute, as Mauro Manotas stole possession and beat Toronto goal keeper Clint Irwin one-on-one for a goal and 1-0 lead.
It didn’t take the Dynamo long to get back on the scoreboard when DaMarcus Beasley earned a corner in the seventh minute. A deflected pass off the corner found the boot of Leonardo, and the Brazilian sent the ball into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Toronto momentarily cut the lead in half in the 26th minute on a header from Jordan Hamilton, but after video review it was determined Hamilton was offsides and the goal was waved off.
Houston struck even quicker in the second half to make the score 3-0. Inside the first 30 seconds of the second half, Romell Quioto caught seemingly everyone off guard, sending a pretty pass to Eric Alexander, who put it away for his first goal as a member of the Dynamo.
In the 52nd minute, Houston keeper Joe Willis made a nifty save to stop a Toronto shot on goal, but the ensuing corner kick was perfectly placed into the penalty box, and Mitchell Taintor knocked it into the back of the net to cut the Dynamo lead to 3-1.
The Dynamo got the goal back in the 60th minute when Alberth Elis went flying into the air to put a boot on pass from Quioto for a 4-1 lead.
In the 77th minute, Quioto put Houston up, 5-1, with his first goal of the season, racing down field after a pass from Alejandro Fuenmayor and sliding a shot into the right corner of the goal.
Willis made a great stop on a penalty kick taken by Ager Aketxe in second half’s first minute of stoppage time to preserve the four-goal lead.
Despite the one-sided score, Cabrera was not satisfied with the effort from the defense, which allowed 17 Toronto shots —13 of which came from inside the box and seven of which were on target.
“It was important to get the points, but our performance wasn’t as good as the other ones,” Cabrera said. “We conceded too many options to them that shouldn’t have happened. So, we have to continue working.”
An FC free kick in the 12th minute was deftly cleared by Adolfo Machado. In the 13th minute, a rocket of a shot on goal by Tossaint Ricketts was saved by Willis.
The Dynamo had a promising opportunity to add to their lead in the 30th minute from right on the edge of the penalty box, but Quioto shanked the shot well above the goal.
In the 34th minute, Houston’s defense stopped a dangerous ball in front of the goal, which was followed up by a Toronto shot that soared high of the goal. FC’s defense turned away a similar Dynamo scoring chance in the 36th minute.
In the closing moments of the first half, Irwin made a terrific save on a shot on goal scorched by Elis. Willis made a nice save in the 57th minute, and on the other side, Irwin broke up a dangerous Dynamo pass in the 58th minute.
Alturo Alvarez twice almost added to Houston’s blowout late in the match, but Irwin made nice saves on Alvarez’s header attempt in the 80th minute and another Alvarez shot on goal in the 82nd minute.
The Dynamo hit the road for their next match 7 p.m. next Saturday at Minnesota United.
NOTES
• Star defender and team captain Beasley was back in the lineup following a one-game suspension, which was the result of a straight red card on a foul in March 31’s 2-0 loss at home against New England.
• Willis got the start between the posts as opposed to regular starting keeper Chris Seitz. Cabrera said he wants to encourage competition for minutes at the position.
• Saturday’s match was the first on back-to-back weeks since the second and third matches of the season. The fact that the Dynamo have already had two bye weeks early in the season, Cabrera said, has had an effect on the team’s rhythm and could be the cause of what has been inconsistent play to start the season.
