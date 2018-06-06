HOUSTON
What other professional sports league would open its doors in the midst of a regular season to amateur and smaller league teams, giving those squads a shot at glory by potentially scoring a win over the big boys?
That’s exactly what went down Wednesday night at BBVA Compass Stadium, as the Houston Dynamo hosted the North Texas Rayados in a U.S. Open Cup tournament match.
The amateur team based out of Dallas gave the Dynamo all they could handle in the first half, but the pros put away the upstarts with a big second half for a 5-0 win.
Midfielder Memo Rodriguez, one of just a couple Dynamo regulars playing, ended a scoreless stalemate in the 55th minute, putting a ball batted around the penalty box past NTX Rayados goalkeeper Emmanuel Frias Ramirez.
In the 68th minute, forward Aldo Quintanilla was the recipient of a nice assist from Luis Gil, and slid the ball into the back, right corner of the net for the 2-0 lead.
A foul in the penalty area set up a penalty kick for the Dynamo, which Rodriguez cashed in for a 3-0 lead in the 71st minute. The foul was the second yellow card of the match for the Rayados’ Jose Luis Burciaga, resulting in his ejection and forcing the team to play 10-on-11 the rest of the way.
Late-match substitution Matias Zaldivar tacked on a goal in the 88th minute, and Quintanilla put his second goal of the match in the back of the net in the first minute of stoppage time to cap off the scoring.
The Dynamo were dominant in possession (69.2 percent to 30.8 percent), total shots (31 to 12) and shots on goal (14 to 3) in the match.
In the scoreless first half, both teams had opportunities to break onto the scoreboard, with Rayados getting the early chances and the Dynamo coming on later.
A pair of headers from Rayados in the fourth and 13th minutes were a bit off-target, and another header attempt in the 25th minute sailed just wide of the goal. Rayado’s best chance at scoring in the first half came in the 27th minute when Victor Pinal dropped off a nice pass to Mohamed Itasu Sesay, but Houston goalkeeper Chris Seitz stopped the shot.
Two rapid-fire shots on goal by Houston’s Todd Wharton were turned away by Ramirez, as were a pair of shots on goal by Quintanilla a few moments later.
Rayados had to succeed through three rounds of competition in the tournament (which was founded in 1914 and is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S.) before getting their shot at the Dynamo.
In the U.S. Open Cup, amateur teams begin play in the first round. Professional teams from the United Soccer League receive a bye in the first round, and pro teams from the North American Soccer League receive a bye through the first two rounds, before MLS teams enter the fray in the tournament’s fourth round.
For the Dynamo, the tournament match offered their younger players, as well as some of their players from USL affiliate RGV FC, an opportunity for valuable playing time they would not receive otherwise during league play.
Past U.S. Open Cups helped develop current current Dynamo standouts like Rodriguez and forward Mauro Manotas.
The Dynamo return to MLS action 8 p.m. Saturday at home against the Colorado Rapids.
