HOUSTON
While the Los Angeles Galaxy had the match’s leading man, it was the Houston Dynamo’s supporting cast that got the win, 3-2, on Saturday night at BBVA Compass Stadium.
“It’s a good reward for a group of men who have fought a lot today,” Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera said. “They won with a good mentality on the field. The mentality was good against a team that is very talented.”
Houston scored the match-winner in the 89th minute of this wild thriller thanks to a pair of late-match substitutions off the bench.
Oscar Boniek Garcia sent a nice pass into the penalty box, but a shot attempt deflected off the top crossbar. However, Memo Rodriguez was there for the rebound, which he headed into the goal for the 3-2 advantage.
“We know that we’re going to continue to fight for 90 minutes trying to win the game, we’re never going to give up, and today, we were rewarded with that third goal and the three points,” Cabrera said.
The Dynamo were on the scoreboard quickly to start the match, as a Romell Quioto free kick from a few yards outside the box in the third minute found an open Alejandro Fuenmayor, who put it away for a 1-0 lead.
The Galaxy knotted the score, 1-1, in the 39th minute on a counterattack, with two of the team’s biggest names combining forces.
International superstar and recent MLS signee Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s shot on goal was stopped by Houston goalkeeper Joe Willis, but Mexican national team standout Giovani dos Santos cleaned up the deflection and put the ball in the back of the net.
In the 48th minute, the Dynamo re-took the lead off a free kick from Quioto from the edge of the left side of the box. Quioto’s shot into the penalty area caught a deflection that sent it into the goal for a 2-1 lead.
A late equalizer saw L.A. threaten to secure the draw, as a fast-breaking dos Santos placed a beauty of a pass deep in the penalty area to Ola Kamara, who flicked the ball into the goal to even the score, 2-2, in the 85th minute.
In the 23rd minute, Quito fired off a shot from outside of the penalty area, but that sailed a few feet high. In a virtually identical free kick scenario that saw the first Dynamo goal scored, Quioto took a crack at a goal, but his bending shot skimmed just over the left upper 90 in the 35th minute. Alberth Elis sent a dangerous cross into the box in the 43rd minute that fell just off-target.
Off a free kick in the 61st minute, Darwin Ceren gathered up the ball after a couple deflections and rocketed a shot on goal, but Galaxy keeper David Bingham was able to make the stop.
The star attraction Ibrahimovic had another shot attempt in the 65th minute, but he shanked it to the left of the goal, much to the Swede’s disgust. Cabrera said there was no game plan made specifically for Ibrahimovic.
“We needed to be us, we needed to be Houston Dynamo, the way we are,” Cabrera said. “We cannot change, because if we change, we’re going to make mistakes. We’re going to try to invent something that we don’t know, and if we do that, we’re going to look even worse.”
In the 68th minute, Elis’ shot on goal was saved by Bingham. On a fast break in the 81st minute, Ceren’s cross in the box was sent too early to find what would have been a wide-open Elis. A dangerous Dynamo cross in the 88th minute was deftly defended by L.A.
The Dynamo more than doubled the number of shots on target in the match against the Galaxy (9-4), despite L.A. controlling possession by a significant margin (54.8 percent to 45.2 percent).
Up next for the Dynamo (3-3-2) will be a long road trip for a 9:30 p.m. match Friday at Vancouver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.