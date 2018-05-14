LEAGUE CITY
The Galveston Hurricanes Football Club defeated Austin Real, 1-0, in a Texas Premier Soccer League Texas Cup semifinal match Saturday at the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex in League City.
The Hurricanes advance to the Texas Cup championship match 6:30 p.m. this coming Saturday back at the Sportsplex, where they face Twin Cities FC. The semifinal kicked off Saturday night after three postponements due to weather.
Galveston FC versus Austin Real in TPSL is an old rivalry started five years ago, with Austin dominated not only the Canes but the league and Texas Cup. So, going into the game, the Austin team were confident and wore the favorite tag.
The Hurricanes had plenty of possession and chances, but failed to take them early on. The Austin keeper made some great saves to keep the score 0-0.
In the 28th minute, the Hurricanes had a direct free kick from 25 yards out. Hector Diaz stepped up to take the kick and curled a beautiful shot into the top left corner to give the keeper no chance and score the opening goal.
The Hurricanes could have added to that tally as it looked like Austin hadn’t found its legs yet. The Hurricanes dominated the first 45 minutes, but only held a slender one-goal lead.
Austin enjoyed the majority of second-half possession and had some opportunities to score, but clearances off the line and some great goalkeeping from Tyler Garner kept the score 1-0.
The Hurricanes hit on the counter-attack and had a couple of chances to put the game to bed but it wasn’t to be.
“The guys deserve great credit, we had to dig deep tonight against a great team Austin Real,” Hurricanes head coach Brendan Keyes said. “We deserved the win for our effort, but it was very close game.”
