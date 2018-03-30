HOUSTON
Another week, another point in the standings for the Houston Dash, as they battled the Utah Royals to a 0-0 draw Friday at BBVA Compass Stadium.
With both teams’ defenses playing with discipline, neither side could gain much traction in their respective attacks. For the Dash, goal keeper Jane Campbell came through with some clutch stops on the few promising chances the Royals did have.
In the 28th minute, Utah had a golden opportunity with a free kick from just outside of the penalty box, but Campbell made a great save on Gunny Yrsa Jonsdottir’s shot on goal, slapping the ball out of play. On the ensuing Royals corner kick, the Dash defense was able to turn away a dangerous ball curled deep into the box.
The Dash’s 19-year-old South African phenom Linda Motlhalo made an excellent run down field in the second minute of the first half’s extra time, but her fast-break pass was just beyond the boot of an open Kimberly Keever.
After the teams combined for just three total shots (Royals 2, Dash 1) in the first half, things picked up somewhat in the second half with Houston taking six shots and Utah with seven.
In the 51st minute, the Dash’s Haley Hanson tried for a goal from right outside the penalty area but missed wide left.
Campbell again batted away a dangerous-looking shot on goal, this time from Brooke Elby, in the 66th minute.
A spectacular save was made by Campbell in the 71st minute, as Utah’s Diana Matheson made a run at the goal and perfectly placed a pass to Jonsdottir for a wide-open shot deep in the box.
The Dash’s Nishelle Prince took back-to-back attempts at a goal in the 88th minute from right at the edge of the penalty area. The first was deflected by the defense, and then Prince’s shot off the rebound sailed wide left.
The Royals dominated possession in the match, keeping the ball 65.9 percent of the time, and were the much more accurate passers (83.1 percent, compared to 67.9 percent for Houston). Utah also had double the corners earned (10-5) in the match.
The Dash did do a much better job when it came to fighting for the ball, winning 61.6 percent of their duels.
The Dash (0-0-2) won’t be back in action until April 18 for their first road match of the season against the Chicago Red Stars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.