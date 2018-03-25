HOUSTON
In their 2018 NWSL season opener Sunday at BBVA Compass Stadium, the Houston Dash suffered a tough-luck 1-1 draw thanks to a Chicago Red Stars goal in extra time.
The Dash broke onto the scoreboard in the 38th minute when forward Savannah Jordan dribbled into the penalty area and slid an excellent pass to rookie forward Kimberly Keever, who booted the ball into the back of the net from close range.
In the first minute of the second half’s extra time, Red Stars defender Taylor Comeau headed in a corner kick for the equalizer.
Unsurprisingly, it was a tale of two halves. Houston won 67.4 percent of its duels in the first half compared to 40.4 percent in the second half, and the Dash controlled possession just 34.5 percent in the second half compared to 47 percent in the first half.
Houston out-shot Chicago 7-1 in the first half and 5-4 in the second half.
A corner kick in the fourth minute by Chicago midfielder Danielle Colaprico was easily snagged by Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell.
In the 20th minute, Dash defender Rachel Daly received a nice ball on the right side of the box, but Chicago’s defense poked it away for a corner kick, which was eventually cleared by the Red Stars. About a minute later, Jordan tried to sneak a ball into the bottom left corner of the goal but was just wide on her shot. In the 26th minute, a promising Dash run was snuffed out by Chicago’s defense.
Naeher made a clutch save in the 47th minute on an open Dash shot on goal deep in the penalty area. Houston rebounded the deflection but sent a second shot wide right. A shot by Daly in the 51st minute from the perimeter of the penalty area missed just right.
In the 58th minute, Naeher was able to disrupt an open look by forward Nichelle Price near the penalty kick spot just enough to cause the shot to veer wide left.
The Dash defense deftly headed away a free kick chance for the Red Stars in the 64th minute, and Campbell grabbed another free kick in the 72nd minute.
In the 86th minute, Chicago had a free kick opportunity from just outside the box, but were unable to capitalize, with the shot sailing wide left. In the 88th minute, the Red Stars saw a shot bounce off the top crossbar.
