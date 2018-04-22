ORLANDO
Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai returned to competitive action for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last June, but the Dash fell 1-0 to the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon in their first meeting of the regular season at Orlando City Stadium.
Orlando forward Chioma Ubogagu scored in the 65th minute off a Christine Nairn free kick. The forward was unmarked at far post for her first goal against Houston.
Ohai made her season debut after recovering from a torn ACL suffered last June in Orlando. The 2016 team MVP entered in the 59th minute for forward Savannah Jordan. Shortly after coming on, Ohai was handed the captain’s armband by defender Amber Brooks. The forward had a role in several Dash scoring chances over the final 30 minutes as the club fought for an equalizing goal.
Jordan generated two of Houston’s best offensive opportunities in her 59-minute shift. In the 21st minute, the forward held the ball up for midfielder Linda Motlhalo, who fired a shot toward the far post but saw her effort whistle a few inches wide of the goal.
Four minutes later, forward Nichelle Prince capitalized on an Orlando defensive error to find Jordan near the penalty spot. The University of Florida product, playing less than two hours from her college campus, forced a save from Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris at the bottom corner of the near post.
Prince again took advantage of a defensive error in the 44th minute and laid the ball off to midfielder Haley Hanson at the edge of the box. Hanson dribbled away from a handful of Pride defenders to create space, but her effort clipped off the crossbar and onto the top netting.
Goalkeeper Jane Campbell kept the Dash within striking distance late with a pair of big saves. In the 82nd minute, she got a touch on Ali Krieger’s shot from the edge of the box to push it wide of goal, and a minute later, she rushed off her line to force forward Sydney Leroux to shoot wide in a one-on-one situation.
Houston returns to BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday to host Crystal Dunn, Lynn Williams and the North Carolina Courage at 2:30 p.m.
