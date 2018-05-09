HOUSTON
The Houston Dash were able to come away with a point in the standings against a talent-rich Portland Thorns side with Wednesday night’s match at BBVA Compass Stadium ending in a 1-1 draw.
Portland dominated possession (70.4 percent to 29.6 percent) in the opening 45-plus minutes, but had just the one first-half goal to show for it.
In the 25th minute, after a cross was ping-ponged between Thorns attackers and Dash defenders for several moments in the penalty box, Switzerland national teamer Ana Marie Crnogorcevic finally put the ball by Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell and in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, the Dash overcame handily losing the possession battle again (66.2 percent to 33.8 percent) to log the match-tying goal.
The Dash scored the equalizer in the 57th minute, as Veronica Latsko delivered a pretty pass and Australian international Kyah Simon delivered an even prettier touch for the score, putting a ball in the bottom left corner of the goal past Thorns keeper Britt Eckerstrom.
It was Simon’s first goal since 2016 after missing the bulk of last season with a pair of shoulder injuries.
A shot on goal by U.S. national team mainstay Tobin Heath from just outside the penalty area was deflected away by a diving Campbell in the fourth minute of the match.
A golden opportunity to score was missed by the Dash in the 13th minute. Simon sent a nice pass to Rachel Daly, who beat Eckerstrom to the ball as she was coming out of goal to defend. Daly had an open look at the goal, but Thorns defender Kelli Hubby charged in at the last moment to put Daly just off-balance enough to miss her shot.
In the 31st minute for the Thorns, Midge Purce’s pass found an open Crnogorcevic, but she whiffed on a shot opportunity. About two minutes later, Crnogorcevic sent a shot on goal that was stopped by Campbell. Campbell made a diving stop on another precarious cross in the 51st minute.
A Kristie Mewis shot on goal in the 60th minute was gobbled up by Eckerstrom. In the 63rd minute, Eckerstrom was able to just get her fingertips on a nice header attempt on goal from Latsko, and stopped another shot on goal by Latsko off of the ensuing corner kick.
In the 66th minute, Eckerstrom made another save off the skin of her fingertips, this time on a shot on goal from Nichelle Prince. Campbell snatched away a free kick shot on goal attempted by Meghan Klingenberg in the 72nd minute.
Starting in the 81st minute, Portland had three straight corner-kick chances, but it went all for naught. One of the opportunities saw Janine van Wyk stop a potential Thorns score with a header sending the ball wide of the goal.
Simon just barely missed recording her second goal of the night, sending a long-range shot just over the top crossbar in the 86th minute.
Up next, the Dash (1-3-3) will have a short turnaround as they hit the road to face the Chicago Red Stars at 7 p.m. Saturday at Toyota Park.
