During batting practice before Tuesday’s home game against the San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros players showed their support for the victims of Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School that claimed 10 lives and injured 13 with “We Play For Santa Fe” T-shirts.
Additionally, the team announced that all the proceeds from its Astros Share2Care 50/50 raffle during the two-game series will be donated to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund. Each home game, fans are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets, with one winner claiming 50 percent of the raffle funds and the rest being donated to charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.