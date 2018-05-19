SANDY, UTAH
The Houston Dash dropped their first game since late April as they fell 1-0 to Utah Royals FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Utah midfielder Erika Tymrak scored the first goal of the season with a low shot to the bottom corner at the near post in the 52nd minute to give the hosts the eventual winning margin.
Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell made two saves within a seven-minute span to keep the game scoreless in the first half. The U.S. Women's National Team goalkeeper got a hand on Utah forward Amy Rodriguez' shot from the edge of the box at the far post for her second save of the game in the 30th minute. Campbell then denied Diana Matheson from the penalty spot seven minutes later after Utah was awarded a penalty kick for a foul inside the box.
Houston's best opportunity of the first half came in the 21st minute after forward Rachel Daly dribbled to the endline and found midfielder Kyah Simon at the top of the box. The Australian international's shot had too much pace, however, as her effort went over the crossbar.
Campbell denied Rodriguez again at the beginning of the second half after the forward attempted a shot from the edge of the 6-yard box. Campbell was smartly positioned to handle the close-range shot for her third save of the game.
Houston returns to BBVA Compass Stadium for a pair of matches next week. They will host Megan Rapinoe and Seattle Reign FC at 7 p.m. Wednesday before welcoming the Washington Spirit on May 27.
