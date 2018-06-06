As the MLB Draft concluded Wednesday with rounds 11-40, three more Galveston County high school alumni saw their names called.
With the 362nd overall pick in the 12th round, the Kansas City Royals selected San Jacinto College freshman left-handed pitcher Rylan Kaufman, a 2017 Friendswood alum.
Kaufman emerged as one of the Gators’ best pitchers this season, posting a 7-1 record with two complete games in 12 starts. Kaufman struck out 59 batters in 53.2 innings with an impressive 2.18 earned runs average.
In the 27th round, the Miami Marlins used the draft’s 807th overall pick on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior outfielder Harrison Dinicola, a 2015 Clear Creek alum.
In 56 starts for the Islanders, Dinicola — the 2014 Galveston County player of the year — posted a .321 batting average with 38 runs batted in and team-bests in hits (72), home runs (eight) and doubles (12) in 224 at-bats.
In the 28th round with the 851st overall selection, the Washington Nationals drafted Sam Houston State senior first baseman Blake Chisolm, a 2014 Clear Springs alum.
Chisolm started in 54 of the 57 games he played in this season, compiling a .321 batting average with 33 RBIs and eight home runs in 193 at-bats.
The Day 3 draftees bring the total number of prospects with Galveston County ties picked this year to five, adding to the two selected on Day 2 of the draft Tuesday — right-handed pitcher Braydon Fisher (fourth round), a 2018 Clear Falls graduate, and Texas Tech right-handed pitcher Ryan Shetter (ninth round), a 2015 Friendswood alum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.