The Galveston area received some badly needed rain Monday morning which cooled things off for a while. Not much in the way of fishing was taking place; however, as the week heads toward the big Memorial Day weekend, look for that to change.
Reports continue to come in from the weekend where some nice fish were caught Sunday afternoon and evening around the causeway area and Moses Lake.
Dan Huffnall and Sparky Williams waited until 4 p.m. to launch their boat at the Jones Lake ramp and then proceeded to the causeway area where they fished both bridges until dusk. Using live shrimp for bait, they landed 12 trout to 18 inches, a slot red and six sheepshead.
Huffnall said that he has found Sunday evening to be a great time to fish that area, as the weekend crowds have mostly returned home.
Moses Lake produced some nice reds and flounder for Jerod Johnston. Using live shrimp fished on the bottom, the angler from Texas City landed two reds and two flounder, all keepers. The action took place near the floodgates while drifting just off of the shoreline.
Dub Stapp reported that this year’s Fishers of Men Charity Fishing Tournament raised close to $21,000.
The winning entries were Brian Ellis, first place red; Paul Boswell, first place flounder; J.P. Morris, first place heavy bay combo; Buddy Sanders, heavy speck. Evan Butler won first place in the youth division.
Stapp said it was windy but fish were caught!
