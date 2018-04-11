Wednesday turned out to be a beautiful day around Galveston, with conditions overall favorable for fishing. There were some unconfirmed reports of shark action around San Luis Pass, with the Brazoria side being where most of the action was taking place.
No local reports were in by press time for the Galveston area, although a number of anglers were fishing areas around Seawolf Park and over on Bolivar Peninsula near the entry into the Intracoastal Waterway.
Last weekend, the party boat Capt. John made a 36-hour trip to the distant offshore waters well over 100 miles out. Co-captains Jill Williams Carter and Cody Carter hosted 21 anglers in bumpy seas to areas where tuna and other fish were caught.
The group's catch included 230 blackfin tuna, two yellowfin tuna, 220 vermilion snapper, five almaco jack, a 15-pound scamp grouper and a 25-pound Warsaw grouper.
Jimmy Carter took home 35 blackfin tuna and 19 vermilion snapper, while Peter Letz managed 20 blackfins and 20 vermilions.
Saturday, the Westend Anglers Fishing Club is hosting the West Bay Blackjack Crawfish Boil and Fundraiser. Proceeds benefit the Gary J. Lynn Foundation for the research and cure of Cerebral Palsy.
The event takes place at the West End Restaurant and Sand Bar at Sea Isle and the entry fee is $80 per person. For more information, check www.fishwestend.com or call (713) 594-4252.
