Last weekend was one of those windows of nice conditions to hit the water and several boats chose to test the offshore waters for pelagic fish.
The Capt. JJ with Capt. Jerry James at the helm fished the Claypile and Stetson Rock areas where they found kings, wahoo, sharks and amberjack. The four guests aboard had a field day landing kings, fighting a large wahoo that eventually won out by breaking the line and several sharks and amberjack that were released.
Carrie Samson took the honors of landing the largest king, a 30-pound smoker.
Sunday, Capt. Bill Cochrane hosted his granddaughter Chelsea Cochrane and several of her friends to a trip to the old Buccaneer Field area. Seven kings were caught, with the largest hitting the scale at 35 pounds. Along with the king were lots of red snapper that were caught and released.
Barring thunderstorms on Saturday, the weekend outlook is good at this point. Sunday appears to be the better of the two days and should offer some nice conditions in which to fish all around Galveston.
on May 19, Serious Tackle's fourth annual Marine Swap is scheduled. The event takes place on the sidewalk outside of Serious Tackle's location at the Outlet Mall in La Marque from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Individuals can buy, sell and trade marine and fishing equipment at the swap. Serious Tackle also will offer discounts on a number of their items.
A 10-by-10 spot costs $50 and participants will need to bring their own tables and chairs. There is no charge for attending.
For more information call Chris Gonzalez at (409) 935-1126.
