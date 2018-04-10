Anglers able to make it to the beachfront Wednesday found one of those windows of opportunity for some good fishing.
Moderate to strong winds have prevailed the last several days and the forecasts call for light southeast winds to set in Wednesday morning. If that holds, look for some excellent fishing in the surf and around the jetties.
Earlier this week, we learned that some nice fish have been caught in the surf in spite of less than desirable conditions. The fish likely are still there and, with some calm waters, look for even more action.
Gafftop in particular are known as April spawners in the surf. Each year, large numbers of the gafftop sail fish are caught during their April run.
Action around the jetties should open up and don't be surprised if some huge trout are caught while roaming the rocks on the channel side of the North Jetty and Gulf side of the South Jetty.
Unfortunately, the ideal conditions are not expected to last long, as the wind is forecast to return Thursday ahead of yet another cold front that is expected to cross coastal waters on Saturday.
The Bay Area Chapter of CCA-Texas is holding its 26th Annual Banquet on Friday April 20 at the Bay Area Community Center at 5002 E. NASA Parkway. The event begins at 6 p.m. and individual tickets are $50 per person. For more information, call Erich Schneider at (713) 626-4222.
