Friday morning, fishing was overall disappointing, as low tide levels continued to plague fishermen until well up into the morning. The surf has been the fail safe for several days now; however, not much was taking place there on Friday.
Polly and I along with our good neighbor Dr. Bob Rose headed out around 8 a.m. and after loading up on live shrimp, we headed toward our favorite summertime destinations.
Our first stop at the Cedars along the Galveston Ship Channel was not productive, as the water was almost at the low tide level.
A run to the North Jetty was no better as the Gulf side was choppy and off color and the channel side had marginal water clarity under a strong outgoing tide.
Our target Friday was actually the Gulf side of the South Jetty where conditions were excellent. Unfortunately, not much was taking place there except for hardheads and gafftop. Lots of glass minnows were popping the surface; however, my guess is that the fish had had their morning feast before we arrived.
There were lots of boats at the South Jetty; however, no bent rods were observed.
Greg Hagerud fished the Galveston Harbor area early Friday and caught only a few sheepshead and drum along with a small flounder.
Several reports of scattered catches of bull reds have been received from mostly surf fishermen.
Chuck Stuart sent a report of his visiting boats fishing the end of the Texas City Dike. One had a 36 inch bull red caught at the jetties and another some nice-sized trout caught near Snake Island.
We are in a phase of good tidal movement that almost always is associated around the full moon and it is just a matter of time before action breaks wide open with all of the favorable conditions prevailing.
TC has added a third fish cleaning table on the Dike. It's on the far east end of the rocks. The other two have been busy this week.
