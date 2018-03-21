More and more reports of big trout being caught are coming from beach front areas
Bulldog’s Bait Shop sent in the latest report and that came from San Luis Pass. Arturo Estrada Jr. and his fishing buddy, Anthony, fished the beach front of the pass on the Galveston side and landed 14 keeper specks to 25 inches in length.
Estrada said the water was rough and off-color; however, that did not deter the fish from biting. Live shrimp was the bait.
Another report came from the surf near Rollover Pass where Jonathan Marshall and Jennifer Hinds used live mullet to take several specks to 27 inches in length. Bull reds and slot black drum were competing with the trout for the fingerling mullet. The action came Tuesday afternoon near sunset.
Black drum continue their annual migration and are providing a lot of action along the Texas City Dike and near the floodgates of Moses Lake. Paul Comstock and Alfredo Morales fished the east side of the dike and landed three huge black drum while losing another two to weak leaders.
Cut whiting was the bait, and the action took place Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Ben Patterson fished near the floodgates of Moses Lake Wednesday morning and hooked up with a monster black drum that had him occupied for 20 minutes before the line broke. Live fingerling mullet was the bait and several reds were caught and released during the time he fished that area.
