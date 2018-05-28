The Memorial Day weekend was one of the best we have had for fishing, with both inshore and offshore action excellent. Crabbing was about as hot as the weather, as well.
Let’s start with the fishing reports that were in by press time Monday.
Capt. Ted Wagner of Azle hosted his brother, Tom, and nephew, Trey Phillips, of Houston to a great fishing trip in lower Galveston Bay where they caught reds to 28 inches and trout to 22 inches. Wagner said the water was a beautiful trout green color.
Greg Hagerud was back fishing the Galveston Channel area Monday where he found redfish galore and a nice-sized flounder. No trout were caught; however, Hagerud said that anyone who fishes that area should be entered into the CCA-Texas Star Fishing Tournament that kicked off this past weekend.
Over the years, there have been tournament-placing fish caught from around the Galveston Ship Channel where Hagerud fishes.
On the offshore scene Brian Becker and his daughter, Lauren, made an offshore trip and they found good action on kings around wells and platforms (rigs) 20 miles out where they caught two limits.
Along with the kings, three sharks and a Spanish mackerel were caught. All of the action took place before noon using ribbon fish and large purple rattling lures for bait. Seas were smooth all the way.
On the crabbing scene, Jerry Helstrom and his family loaded up on crabs around the rocks at the east end of the seawall. Turkey necks and chicken gizzards tied to a line were the baits.
