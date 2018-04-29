Recently, there have been an unusually high number of inquiries from readers and others about the huge numbers of pelicans diving into the surf. All along the seawall and well past where it ends to the west, pelicans and other birds have been observed dive-bombing the water and many people are interested in knowing why.
When birds such as pelicans, seagulls and a few others are seen hovering over water and either diving or just skimming along the top, the reason is that they are finding food.
This past week there has been a lot of bait working in the surf. Mainly it has been glass minnows; however, the big concentrations of those little fish attract predator fish and when this occurs the water is full of all sizes of fish.
While glass minnows are an ideal size for seagulls to feed upon, pelicans prefer a larger meal. Most likely the big birds were and still are feeding on some of the predator fish that are in turn feeding on the minnows.
John Hemphill, a biologist, told me early last week that he thinks the glass minnows are so thick in spots that a pelican can fill their food reservoirs in a single dive.
Often, especially during the warmest parts of summer, diving birds will point out fish kills. As the dead fish begin to surface, seagulls and pelicans find easy meals off of the fish kill.
Anglers fishing the open bays keep a lookout for seagulls and pelicans hovering over small areas on the water where they are picking up live shrimp run to the surface by schools of trout and other fish.
Last week it was definitely a beautiful sight and especially because the action was not associated with a fish kill.
