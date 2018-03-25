Anglers planning to fish the surf over the next few days need to be aware of the possibilities of riptides, as strong southerly winds are likely to create conditions favorable for development.
Sunday morning, conditions were nice all around the Galveston Bay Complex, with fog being the only limitation.
Reports from Saturday indicated the action had been slowed by a nagging south-southwest wind.
Howard Moore of Spring got into his first action on black drum last Friday. Moore has been fishing the Galveston area for over 30 years and has never given drum fishing a try.
Moore, along with Ted Marcus and Harold Richardson, fished just east of the North Jetty Boat Cut on the channel side and landed and released three large black drum, with the largest estimated to weigh in the 30-pound range.
Two bull reds, one tagged and retained, rounded out their catch for the day, and Moore said that this definitely was not his last trip during the annual drum run. Live and cracked crab were the baits.
Glen Heming and his son Tracy got into the sheepshead at Seawolf Park Saturday afternoon. Using fresh dead shrimp for bait, the anglers from Santa Fe landed at least 15, while retaining the seven largest of the jailbirds.
Two readers responded to the reports of good crabbing in the shallow waters. Both asked for recommendations of places to crab. Fortunately, there are many more spots available for crabbing than for fishing.
Just about any location where there is salt or brackish water is a candidate for finding crabs. The unfortunate part is many are adjoining private property and the owner’s permission should be obtained.
