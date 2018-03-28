Other activities displaced fishing for anglers on Wednesday. Gusty wind and a tornado watch discouraged most people from getting on the water.
It appears that conditions will settle by this weekend and we can get back into business on the fishing scene.
The flood tides generated by strong southeast winds Wednesday afternoon will benefit fishermen, as they are flooding the marshes and wetlands with clean Gulf waters that will have a positive impact on the estuaries.
Add fresh rainfall that is in the forecast to be associated with the passing frontal system and the reproductive cycle in the coastal nursery grounds should be given a big boost.
The upcoming Easter weekend likely will draw a good number of anglers to the Galveston area. Each year we get questions from readers planning to visit Galveston and the surrounding areas on how the fishing will be this weekend.
Almost always I respond by saying that it will be determined by the wind. How strong it blows and from what direction will dictate what kind of fishing we can expect.
Based on the forecasts, it appears that the weather will start settling by Friday, and that is good news for many anglers as that is a holiday for many people.
Prior to this spell of turbulent weather, nice catches were reported from all around the island.
The annual black drum run was in full swing and should continue where it left off last weekend. Reds are being caught, along with good numbers of sizable sheepshead.
We are in that time frame when some of the largest speckled trout of the year are caught. Recent reports indicate that the big sows are spawning and anglers who know where to find them are scoring well on the 25-inch and larger trout.
Hopefully, we can get an indication of where the action might take place by the time Friday’s Reel Report goes to press.
