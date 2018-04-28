Saturday was one of those ideal days for fishing around Galveston. It certainly trumped Friday as far as action goes.
Before we talk about Saturday, a couple of late reports came in Friday showing that catches started picking up after noon.
Chris Mejia got into a school of Spanish mackerel at the South Jetty catching several using Rattle Traps. The action took place around 1:00 p.m. Friday on the Gulf side.
Nick Endres hosted his nephew John Stockton from Kansas to a Jetty trip on Friday using Capt. Shawn Warren’s Guide Service. The group ended up with 15 trout to 28 inches and two reds, a slot and a tagged bull.
Saturday morning, the mouth of Campbell’s Bayou produced 13 trout for Tommy Ashton, John Millsap and Terry Wheeler. The anglers were using both live shrimp and soft plastics for bait, with the action taking place on the outgoing tide.
The north shoreline of East Bay was productive for wade fishermen Saturday morning. Ken Davis and Mark Wallace were among those tossing artificials while wading in over three feet of water. The anglers from Houston landed nine specks, all keepers.
Davis said that green and white Down South soft plastics seemed to be the preferred bait. Stingrays were thick in the area as well.
Alli Howell reported good crabbing in Dickinson Bay near where the barges are located. Howell and his son Edward put out five crab traps in the area and caught a total of 11 blue crabs.
The 8:30 a.m. Saturday report from the 61st Street Fishing Pier indicated gafftop and stingrays being caught over night.
