Light winds are helping to get water clarity back in shape, which should give a big boost to fishing. Reports from the beachfront indicate good numbers of gafftop running in the surf.
Back in the bays, low water levels, associated with an early morning low tide, handicapped anglers Tuesday morning; however, as the tide started moving in, action picked up.
Jerry McDaniel wade fished Sand Island on Tuesday morning as the tide began to move and found action on specks and stingrays. McDaniel used live shrimp fished under a popping cork to land six nice specks before the bright sunlight drove the schools to deeper water.
McDaniel said that the sunlight did not seem to affect the stingrays, as the area was covered by many of the smaller variety and they were a constant distraction while fishing.
Flounder gigging remained productive Monday night. Carl Moss and Josie Martin walked the edges of Jones Lake around 10 p.m. and harvested six nice-sized flatfish. Moss urged wade fishermen, whether gigging for flounder or fishing with pole and line, to be extra cautious of stingrays in soft mud.
While he and his fishing partner avoided any problems, Moss had a friend who was wade fishing near the Texas City Dike, where he got hit by a ray and had to be taken to an emergency care facility in Texas City for treatment.
Stingrays thrive in warm water which is basically the same habitat as for flounder. They are wide spread beginning this time of year and anyone in the water needs to know how to avoid making contact with one of their barbs.
We will address this in more detail in an upcoming Reel Report.
