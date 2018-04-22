Sunday afternoon, conditions began improving with clear skies and plenty of sunshine. A brisk north wind held anglers back; however, by Monday, everything should be in order for some nice times on the water.
Monday could be one of those windows of good conditions for the surf. If light northerly winds hold, as the forecasts call for, there should be some excellent catches from the beachfront. The fish are there; however, it has been a bit choppy for anglers attempting to fish the surf.
We are now into the best part of the year-round fishing that Galveston has to offer. Offshore fishing is yet to get started; however, give it another few weeks and the pelagic fish will start showing in good numbers.
Recently, there have been a few large sharks caught close to shore, with the prime areas being just off of the seawall and near San Luis Pass. The reports that have come in for sharks around the pass have been from the Brazoria County side within a few miles of the bridge.
Reds, black drum, sharks and stingrays are likely going the be the prime targets for surf fishermen early this week. Once the wind settles into lighter velocities, the lower bays and jetties should turn on with action.
All of this is contingent upon the wind cooperating and, as we all know, April is not the month to depend on favorable wind. If you make it out, let us hear how you fared!
