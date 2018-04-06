This weekend just does not look like it will be a fishing weekend. Gusty winds and another cold front likely will be setting us back for a while on the fishing scene.
It seems like each year lately we have been going through this, with the number of fishable days during April and early May progressively declining. With the uncertainties that hang over our local anglers this time of year, it has become increasingly difficult to plan fishing trips ahead of time.
While it does look like fishing will be out for most of us this weekend, we do know that the stocks of trout, reds and other fish in the Galveston Bay Complex are good. Once some settled weather sets in, action is going to bust open for those able to take advantage of the windows of opportunity.
I use the phrase “windows of opportunity” because for the next month or longer we are going to have to deal with wind and often at velocities that make fishing difficult. There will be those lulls in the wind that will result in some prolific action; however, most likely, it will not last very long.
This time of year particularly we get notes from readers who hear about excellent catches taking place under nice conditions, and by the time they make it to the water, the situation has changed.
This is one reason I encourage anglers to watch the extended forecasts. When they see the first sign of a significant drop in wind speeds, then they can plan to hit the water as close to the time as possible.
Urs Schmid of Saltwater Recon announced a new camera being added to their website. This one is at the East Beach Pavilion on Appfel Park and faces the jetties and the ship channel. To view all of their cameras, go to www.saltwaterrecon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.