There is not much in the way of good news on the fishing scene for the next few days, as turbulent weather continues to raise its ugly head again. While we have been dealing with frontal systems causing grief to anglers all year long, we now have an added problem with flooding along the Trinity River.
Reports Tuesday indicated the river was in widespread flooding just above Trinity Bay, and the water was gushing into the bay.
If other rivers, creeks and bayous emptying into the Galveston Bay Complex remain stable, the effects of the Trinity flooding should not be long-lived.
Trinity Bay likely will become fresh, which will drive trout and other fish to waters offering higher salinity.
Throughout the years when widespread flooding takes place around Galveston Bay, trout will start stacking up near the passes, around the jetties and in the surf. At this early stage, it is difficult to determine just how much influence a fresh Trinity Bay will have on pushing trout closer to the coast.
We will keep you posted, as more develops on this situation.
A reader named Angie, who arrived in Galveston on Monday, sent a note expressing concern over the rusty color of the surf. She said that she had never seen the beachfront that color and was curious as to the cause.
While being out of town for a few days, I am unable to take a first-hand look; however, with all of the strong southerly winds lately, I suspect that the turbulent conditions in the surf is the cause.
While heavy flood waters pouring into Galveston Bay do cause a discoloration which resembles more of a stained appearance, I doubt that the Trinity River flooding has had time to affect the surf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.